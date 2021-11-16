Spectrum Health physician discusses in-person holiday gathering risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving is next week, which means people are getting ready to travel and visit friends and family.

Even though this year is different from last when it comes to the pandemic, physicians with Spectrum Health say there is still a risk when it comes to spreading the virus. They want people to be prepared and cautious when necessary.

Liam Sullivan, an adult infectious disease physician, says the biggest difference between this holiday season and the last is the vaccine.

“The number one thing is, if you have not been vaccinated, I would reconsider getting vaccinated,” said Sullivan. “That’s going to be the number one thing to protect you from getting this virus and getting sick from this virus.”

Sullivan says when it comes to spreading the virus, things haven’t gotten much better.

“We have extremely high community transmission of the virus going on right now, probably just as bad as last year to tell you the truth, and so that sort of still adds an element of uncertainty with all of this,” said Sullivan.





He says if you’ve already gotten your initial doses of the vaccine, you should also consider getting your booster shot before next week if you’re eligible.

“Especially if you’re immunocompromised or over the age of 65 or a certain medical conditions that qualify you,” said Sullivan.

If you do plan on gathering with family and friends in person this holiday season, Sullivan says you should consider taking extra precautions.

“I think if people are going to do holiday gatherings in a public space where there’s not good at ventilation and you’re in, you probably really ought to consider wearing a mask. Especially if you’re unvaccinated, you really should wear a mask,” said Sullivan.

He says to make sure everyone is on the same page before getting together.

“I would just advise people to talk about it and make sure everybody’s comfortable with how you’re going to do things,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also says if you haven’t gotten any doses of the vaccine yet, you should still start the series now. Even though it won’t be fully effective by Thanksgiving next week, it will still boost your immune system.