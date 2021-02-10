Spectrum Health opens new COVID-19 treatment clinic

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More patients in West Michigan will now be able to get an emergency COVID-19 treatment that prevents the most severe symptoms of the virus.

Spectrum Health is opening a new infusion clinic Wednesday at Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids. It will use antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 under a Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.

These treatments are designated for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the early stage of the virus with mild to moderate symptoms and who are also at risk for their health to get worse.

The infusion clinic at Blodgett Hospital replaces a smaller clinic that has been operating at Spectrum Health Medical Center in Grand Rapids and will provide more space and scheduling opportunities for treatment.

Experts also note that these antibodies and the COVID-19 vaccine are used for different purposes so people shouldn’t necessarily prioritize one over the other. Antibodies are given to already sick patients, while the vaccine is given to healthy people to prevent infection.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend waiting 90 days after receiving the antibodies to get vaccinated.