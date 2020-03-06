Spectrum Health offering free coronavirus telescreenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health is now offering free telescreenings for anyone worried they may have contracted coronavirus.

Anyone in Michigan who has symptoms can call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 hotline at 616.391.2380 to schedule a screening and get instructions on how to download the Spectrum Health Now app.

During the virtual visit, doctors will ask a series of questions to determine the nature of people’s illness and whether they should seek in-person care.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. For many, symptoms can be very mild, but the illness can be deadly for some.

Michigan has so far not recorded a single case of the virus. It has been found in other states and in large numbers in other countries, especially China, where it originated and where it has killed thousands.

Spectrum Health said it wants to make sure the illness isn’t spreading and give people information in the comfort of their own homes.

