Spectrum Health launching clinic for COVID-19 antibody treatments

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is opening a new clinic to give COVID-19 patients antibody treatments, it announced Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Infusion Clinic at Blodgett Hospital will offer monoclonal antibody treatments for outpatients in the early stages of the illness with mild to moderate symptoms and a high risk of developing a serious case.

The Grand Rapids-based hospital system said it will use Eli Lilly’s Bamlanivimab and Regeneron’s Casirivimab and Imdevimab combination, which have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

Spectrum Health Lakeland is also offering the Eli Lilly treatment.

The East Grand Rapids clinic, which opens Feb. 10, will replace a smaller one that had been running at downtown Grand Rapids Spectrum facilities.

Those who meet the criteria for the clinic can contact Spectrum at 616.391.0351 or by emailing covid19research@spectrumhealth.org.