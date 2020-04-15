Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital to transfer COVID-19 patients

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview will not be admitting patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and will transfer patients to neighboring hospitals to ensure they receive the best treatment, it said.

The hospital says patients with COVID-19 will be sent to neighboring hospitals like Spectrum Health United or Big Rapids hospitals.

Kelsey Hospital says neighboring hospitals have highly skilled teams ready to combat COVID-19.

Emergency staff at the hospital will be assigned to areas with greater needs and Kelsey Hospital will be staffed appropriately to treat patients there.

If you think you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can call Kelsey Hospital’s free screening hotline at 833.559.0659 before going to the hospital.

