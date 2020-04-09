Spectrum Health Foundation says ‘thanks’ for support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan community has shown overwhelming support to the health care community on the front lines fighting COVID-19 at our local hospitals.

“When they’re wrapped in this warm embrace by the community, it just increases their spirits. It supports them and it makes them want to do more,” Tamara VanderArk-Potter with the Spectrum Health Foundation said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support coming from the community. That has been embraced by the 14 PPE sites that we had throughout West Michigan that were overflowing with PPE donations, and then we have a lot of donations that are coming in directly to the hospital, to the foundation that include a lot of meals for our front line workers.”

VanderArk-Potter says donations have included not only meals but flowers, coffees and juices.

“They are truly touched and inspired. A lot of the comments we are hearing from the staff is that they are so prepared to care for the community and the patients that we’re serving. And some of them are still kind of scared because there are some things that we don’t always know. What is a surge going to look like and what does it mean if some of them get sick?”

Donors are also supporting local restaurants workers.

“To see donors step up and say, I want to support the community and I want to support front line workers, it’s a great collaboration. The restaurants are thrilled,” VanderArk-Potter said.

If you would like to give, you can call the Spectrum Health Foundation at 616.391.2000 or email the organization at foundation@spectrumhealth.org.