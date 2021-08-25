WATCH: Doctors discuss protecting kids from COVID-19, booster vaccines, more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health doctors are discussing the state of the pandemic in West Michigan, booster shots and mitigation protocols in schools this afternoon.

Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health, and Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, will speak to reporters at 1 p.m. You can watch the conversation streaming live on woodtv.com.

On the agenda is hospitalization updates, information on breakthrough cases — that is, COVID-19 cases among people who are fully vaccinated — new federal recommendations for booster vaccine doses, the recent order from the Kent County Health Department requiring masks in preschool through sixth grade and how to keep kids safe.

The highly transmissible delta variant has been driving an uptick in cases, with Michigan now averaging well over 1,000 reported cases each day. The positive test rate bounced between about 7.8% and 9.4% last week. Health officials prefer to see that figure at or below 3% to show community spread is controlled.

Spectrum Health had 112 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday; that’s up from 76 a week ago. Statewide, more than 1,000 adults were in the hospital, confirmed to have the virus, as of Monday; that’s up about 220 over the course of a week.

As of Monday, 65.2% of Michigan residents age 16 and up had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state is aiming to hit 70%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will release the newest set of coronavirus data this afternoon around 3 p.m.