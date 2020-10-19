Spectrum Health builds testing site to brace for winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health hired workers to build a new testing site to protect patients and nurses as they work to combat the spread of the coronavirus this winter.

Barring no interruptions, the construction project is set to be completed next week. Crews said they started planning over the summer and recently started building the new site last week.

It’s located at 1300 Michigan Street in Grand Rapids — a place workers call a prime location for coronavirus testing.

Officials told News 8 they are building the structure to better accommodate health care workers and patients looking to get tested for the coronavirus when cold and snow roll in.

Officials said the new structure will allow health care workers to test up to 600 patients a day at the site alone.

Workers said it’s their latest effort to combat COVID-19.

“COVID is not going away, in fact, it’s here to stay for a while and because of that, we knew that these temporary tent structures that we had were not going to last very well during the winter months in West Michigan,” said Keith Hustak, VP of Advance Practice Provider Services and Operations at Spectrum Health.

Authorities said the construction has not affected their ability to test patients for the coronavirus.