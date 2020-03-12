Spectrum Health adds new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it has created new restrictions for people visiting patients in its hospitals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To limit the spread and to help keep the community and patients healthy, Spectrum Health has put the following restrictions in place and they are effective immediately:

Children under 12 years old will not be allowed to visit Spectrum Health hospitals during this time.

Visitors are limited to one per patient, including family members. Pediatric (children under 18) and maternity patients are allowed two visitors.

Visitors must be healthy and must not have symptoms of illness.

People who have recently traveled to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include in COVID-19 travel warnings will not be allowed to visit.

Free virtual COVID-19 screenings are being offered by Spectrum Health. Appointments can be made by calling 616.391.2380. If you or someone you know experiences life-threatening symptoms, you should call 911.

More information about preventing the spread of the virus can be found on Spectrum Health’s website.