Spectrum Health adds new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it has created new restrictions for people visiting patients in its hospitals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To limit the spread and to help keep the community and patients healthy, Spectrum Health has put the following restrictions in place and they are effective immediately:
- Children under 12 years old will not be allowed to visit Spectrum Health hospitals during this time.
- Visitors are limited to one per patient, including family members. Pediatric (children under 18) and maternity patients are allowed two visitors.
- Visitors must be healthy and must not have symptoms of illness.
- People who have recently traveled to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include in COVID-19 travel warnings will not be allowed to visit.
Free virtual COVID-19 screenings are being offered by Spectrum Health. Appointments can be made by calling 616.391.2380. If you or someone you know experiences life-threatening symptoms, you should call 911.
More information about preventing the spread of the virus can be found on Spectrum Health’s website.