Special Olympics MI suspends events amid virus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Special Olympics Michigan announced Wednesday it’s suspending all sport, training and competition activities until March 31 due to recent concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension will include the state basketball finals, which was scheduled for March 20-21 at Calvin University.

“While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners remains our top priority. It is our hope that Basketball Finals may be able to be rescheduled,” the organization said in a statement.

Special Olympics notes it serves athletes who are at heightened risk to the virus due to their age or immune systems.

After March 31, the organization says it will reevaluate the situation.

More than 113,000 people across the world have contracted COVID-19, most of them in China, where it originated. Globally, there have been more than 4,000 deaths. There have been more than 1,000 cases in the United States and 31 deaths, the Associated Press reports.

Michigan on Tuesday confirmed two cases of COVID-19, both on the southeast side of the state. Michigan State said it learned early Wednesday someone linked to campus was being checked for the virus.

For most people, coronavirus symptoms can be very mild and the illness passes within a few weeks. For the elderly and people with underlying health problems, it can lead to more serious symptoms and pneumonia.

