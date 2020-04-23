SpartanNash to sell restaurant items in stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash announced Thursday it’s partnering with restaurants by selling favorite items at stores.

Eight West Michigan restaurants are participating in the program, including Anna’s House, Big O’s, Cedar Springs Brewery, City Built Brewery, Donkey Taqueria, Friesian Gastro Pub, Osteria Rossa and West Side Social.

Each restaurant will assemble its patrons’ favorite menu items, which will be sold at select D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market locations.

SpartanNash says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the restaurants to help them during the COVID-19 crisis.

A complete list of restaurant menu items and the locations of the 25 pilot stores can be found online. SpartanNash says the heat-and-serve meals will be in the deli section of each participating store.