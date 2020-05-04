SpartanNash sets aside pharmacy hours for at-risk groups

In this undated courtesy photo provided by SpartanNash, a pharmacist scans a prescription for a customer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash is setting aside time for at-risk shoppers to visit its store pharmacies.

In this undated courtesy photo provided by SpartanNash, a pharmacist bags a prescription for a customer.

The company announced Monday that pharmacies at all 62 of its stores, including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods, will reserve 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for at-risk shoppers, including older adults, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

SpartanNash pharmacies also offer free same-day prescription delivery. The service began April 1 and is available to customers who live within 10 miles of the store where their prescription is filled.

The company says all prescription deliveries are touchless, with drivers dropping off the prescription on a customer’s porch, calling the customer, and watching from a distance to ensure the customer retrieves their order.

SpartanNash stores’ new pharmacy hours coincide with its grocery shopping hours previously aside for at-risk groups, which are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Meijer and Aldi also offer shopping hours for at-risk groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., respectively. Walmart offers contact-free grocery pickup service from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select stores.