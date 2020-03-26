SpartanNash, Meijer install sneeze guards at stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some grocery stores are taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus by installing plexiglass shields.

SpartanNash, which owns several grocery store chains, including Family Fare and D&W in West Michigan, will be putting sneeze guards up at every cash register, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and gas station checkout to protect customers and workers

The shields are expected to be sanitized at least every half hour and installed by April 3, according to SpartanNash.

Meijer says it’s also installing these sneeze guards at its checkout lines too.

Meijer has also suspended the use of reusable bags, stopped bottle returns and temporarily removed the classic Sandy the Pony penny-operated toys from the front of stores temporarily. You can also find markings on the floor near checkout lanes to help people stand 6 feet apart to promote social distancing.

Meijer cut back its hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, closing overnight so it can restock shelves and clean. It has also designated certain hours for at-risk customers and essential service workers.

Most SpartanNash stores are now closed between midnight and 6 a.m. The Family Fare store on the Metro Hospital Campus in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids, will be the only one to remain open 24 Hours.

Online:

SpartanNash COVID-19 updates