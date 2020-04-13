Southwest Airlines donates snacks to Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Southwest Airlines dropped off on-board flight snacks to Spectrum Health on Monday, Gerald R. Ford International Airport said.

Since there is lower air traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline wanted to make sure the snacks would be put to good use and donated them to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

The airport says 30 boxes were dropped off to teams at Spectrum Health.

Southwest Airlines wants to thank health care employees who are working long hours during the pandemic.

