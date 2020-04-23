Closings & Delays
Sources: Whitmer to extend stay-home order into May with changes

Coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Barring an eleventh-hour change of strategy, sources tell WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend her controversial stay-at-home order until May 15.

Numerous sources confirmed the date with WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Sources also told Skubick that the governor is likely to reopen some businesses that have limited contact with the general population on May 1.

Whitmer said earlier this week that she expected a “short-term” extension of the order and that details would be released at a Friday briefing.

The current stay-at-home order expires April 30.

The Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have scheduled a session for Friday, saying they want to pass bills limiting Whitmer’s emergency powers. It’s also going to set up a committee looking at how Whitmer has handled the response to the virus.

More than 35,000 people in Michigan have contracted coronavirus and nearly 3,000 of them have died, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

