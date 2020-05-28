SOS to reopen branches Monday by appointment only

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Secretary of State branch offices will reopen Monday by appointment only for essential services not available online.

The state says all 131 branch offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for services like driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person, title transfers, driving tests and seasonal commercial vehicle renewal.

Staffers will wear masks, stay at least 6 feet apart, use desk shields and disinfect regularly. The branches’ doors will be locked, and a staffer will have to let customers inside, according to a news release.

Customers will be expected to wear face coverings, come inside the branch alone, wait in their car until their appointment time and maintain social distancing.

You can view the department’s entire safety plan here.

To schedule an appointment, visit the SOS website or call 888-SOS-MICH.