SOS responds to concerned branch workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Secretary of State branch workers are sharing concerns for their safety as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Michigan.

Last week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson limited in-person services for three weeks at SOS branches.

Branch workers, who asked to remain anonymous, told News 8 they worry about contracting the virus from those who have set up an appointment.

“The policy of ‘appointment only’ has reduced the number of customers we see in the branch daily. That being said, on Tuesday, I processed well over 100 face to face transactions. The numbers have been increasing since then and many of the transactions have been considered ‘non-critical’ under the Secretary’s COVID-19 guidelines,” one branch worker said.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State sent News 8 a statement Friday afternoon: