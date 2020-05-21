Some UP restaurants, bars decide not to reopen Friday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) -— Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might be allowing restaurants and bars to reopen for dine-in service Friday, but many are choosing not to.

In Marquette County restaurants like The Vierling in Marquette, Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee and Congress Pizzas in Ishpeming are not reopening.

“Basically impossible to maintain the 6-foot distance,” said Mike Koski, the owner of Congress Pizzas. “We got a long narrow restaurant. I’d say it would be impossible. Like if we were to open up, my bar is normally a 12-seat bar. I’d be able to put four seats at the bar and I’d have to have Plexiglas between bartender and the customer for everyone of those seats and it’s just not feasible.”

Koski says he has also been talking to other Ishpeming restaurants and bars that are not opening on Friday as well like Mama Mia’s, Buck’s Restaurant and Jack’s Tee Pee Bar.

Congress Pizzas will offer take-out but won’t fully open until they’re able to do so.