Some schools expecting virus surge go online, cancel classes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The continued rise in coronavirus cases across Michigan and an expected surge following Christmas and the New Year is extending the holiday break for some students.

Classes that had been scheduled to resume Monday have been canceled or moved online in several districts.

Detroit’s public schools are closed through at least Wednesday.

Ann Arbor schools in Washtenaw County will go remote Wednesday through Friday. Oak Park has cancelled classes Monday and says learning will be remote through the rest of the week.

Southfield Public Schools have shifted to online remote learning for the week.

The moves follow the state’s reporting of more than 25,800 new virus cases and 338 deaths last Tuesday and Wednesday.