GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some COVID-19 restrictions, including outdoor capacity restrictions, will be lifting Tuesday.

Starting June 1, there will no longer be any capacity restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

The COVID-19 curfew on bars will also be lifted. Bars currently have to close at 11 p.m.

The limit on indoor capacity will remain in effect, and people who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.

Those restrictions are set to expire on July 1.