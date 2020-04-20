Small businesses wonder why they missed out on federal aid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Congress continues to work on a deal to get more funds for Paycheck Protection Program loans, meant to help businesses keep their workers on the payroll rather than being forced to lay them off.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that roughly 55% of the eligible applicants received funds in Michigan. According to records from the U.S. Small Business Administration, statewide, businesses received 43,438 PPP loans totaling more than $10 billion.

Banks received money from the U.S. Department of Treasury for each PEE loan they processed based on how big that loan was: 5% for loans of $350,000 or less, 3% for loans between than $350,000 and $2 million, and 1% for loans of more than $2 million.

Some wonder if that is the reason some small businesses in West Michigan missed out.

“It’s frustrating,” Sue Koeman, who owns a floral shop in Holland, said. “I think it’s frustrating for a lot of people.”

Koeman says she gave up once she learned the federal funds dried up before any help was sent her way.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

She thought she did everything right — signing up on the first day and calculating her costs according to instructions. She asked for less than $4,000 for her flower shop and under $3,000 for a real estate business she also owns.

“I applied for just the minimum amount to get through, I wasn’t asking for thousands of dollars,” Koeman said.

She runs everything from home, so the small amount meant a lot to her. She was disappointed when she learned the average loan in Michigan was $206,000. Her bank, Macatawa Bank, says its average loan was for $250,000.

#PPPloans ran out of funds. Big companies received millions while small businesses were left with nothing. @shakeshack returning funds. @WOODTV https://t.co/6skZsvOhxD — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) April 20, 2020

News 8 asked Macatawa Bank if the reason that many small business missed out on the PPP cash is because the return was less for banks.

“I don’t believe that’s the case,” said Tim Doyle, the chief commercial banking officer at Macatawa Bank. “I can tell you how Macatawa Bank processed their loans … whether you had a big loan request or a budget or a small loan request, that customer worked with the same commercial banker as somebody with a $2 million budget.”

Doyle said the loans were distributed on a first come, first served basis. Koeman applied the first day, but was told her loan was denied because she reported a loss on her taxes.

Macatawa Bank said the best tip for small business the next time around is to have a CPA or some other financial advisor prepare the loan application. Koeman said that’s not an option for her because of the cost during an already financially trying time.

“I’m worried, ” she said, getting choked up. “I’m worried about the flower shop.”

News 8 is working to get the full list of Michigan businesses that received loans and how much each got.