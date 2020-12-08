Small business concerns grow after COVID-19 order extended

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Local experts say more could join the estimated few thousand businesses that have already had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holidays are an important time for businesses, particularly small businesses because it can be a make or break situation.

“If there is traffic around the Christmas season, it is a big part of your business model. Then missing these next few weeks is going to be devastating,” said former Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, who is now the head of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

He says there are no hard numbers on COVID-19-related business closures in our state. The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says a couple thousand restaurants are already gone.

“We hear more (businesses) that say, ‘This is it,’ it can’t make it any further,” Calley said.

Calley adds that some have become creative in finding ways to survive during the shutdowns. Fast food restaurants are thriving, but others just aren’t in a position to succeed during a pandemic.

“Sit-in dining doesn’t just easily translate to carryout and deliver,” Calley said. “Especially if the main thing they sell is atmosphere and service.”

As far as a solution, Calley says, “Well, there is no substitute for being open. So, when it comes to sustainable, the allowance to be open is the key.”

That means money from the government or a plan that puts procedures in place to prevent spreading the virus while going out to dinner.

“Absent those two things, I’m afraid we are in for a long, cold hard winter,” Calley said.

He adds that even if federal relief passes before Christmas, it more than likely won’t get to the business until late January or early February. As of now, Calley says it will be too late for several businesses.