Sleeping Bear Dunes may not fully reopen until July

EMPIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announced it plans to delay the seasonal opening of some facilities until July in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the national park said it estimates it won’t be able to fully reopen the park until July 1, 2020. The opening for the following facilities are being delayed:

Pierce Stocking Scene Drive

D.H. Day Campground

D.H. Day Group Campground

Platte River Campground

White Pine Campground

South Manitou Island campgrounds and lighthouse

North Manitou Island campsites

Glen Haven (Cannery Boat Museum, Blacksmith Shop and D.H. Day Exhibit)

Sleeping Bear Point US Lifesaving Service Station

Campground reservations that were booked between May 1 and June 21 have been canceled and will be fully refunded. Currently, the park is not taking any new reservations.

If public health guidelines allow it, the park said some facilities that have been temporarily closed will be opened sooner than July 1. These include the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, Dune Climb, restrooms, trails and picnic areas.

“We recognize that at times like these, parks can fill our needs to be inspired, to find solace, and to connect with the world around us. However, we have a responsibility to ensure this need doesn’t outweigh the protection of these places and the protection of our employees and visitors,” the park said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

More information on the park’s closures and the latest updates can be found on the National Park Service’s website and on the park’s social media channels.