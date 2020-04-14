Sleeping Bear Dunes announces additional COVID-19 closures

There is nothing like a Pure Michigan summer day at Sleeping Bear Dunes. (Aug. 13, 2019) (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

EMPIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announced additional closures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after observing visitor behavior and receiving recommendations from public health officials.

Starting Tuesday, all park trails, trailheads, parking lots and picnic areas will be closed indefinitely. Additionally, beach fires are banned.

The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, which closed for the season in November of 2019, will remain closed.

The previous closures put in place, such as bathrooms, campgrounds and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center will also remain closed.

More information on the park’s closures and the latest updates can be found on the National Park Service’s website and on the park’s social media channels.

