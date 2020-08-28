Skubick: Sources hint Whitmer could reopen gyms next week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — There are strong indications that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ready to reopen gyms across the state as early as next week.

It’s never official until she announces it, but sources are telling 6 News there are strong indications the governor is ready to pull the trigger on reopening gyms around the state.

Bryan Reif, president of PF Michigan Group, says he is “optimistic” Whitmer would allow gyms to reopen soon.

Gyms all over the state have been shuttered under the governor’s executive order. But in recent days, the governor’s office has been given new data.

“COVID-19 is not being spread in gyms,” Reif said.

For example, gyms in Ohio have been open since late May and to date have confirmed eight cases.

“The positive COVID-19 cases that have been registered is .00028 and it’s the equivalent of one in 354,000 check-ins at Planet Fitness,” Reif said.

One source questions the scientific validity of that claim but regardless, it has been shared with the governor’s staff and all the data is “being closely looked at.”

The word is the governor will make this decision official during a news conference next week.

“It’s a fluid situation, but I’m optimistic,” Reif said.

Gym users, who have been locked out for months, are hoping he’s right.