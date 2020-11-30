ShowSpan cancels 1st 3 shows of 2021 at DeVos Place, including MI Int’l. Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first three big exhibitions pf 2021 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, including the Michigan International Auto Show.

The cancelations, including the Remodeling & New Homes Show, which was scheduled for Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, and the Camper, Travel and RV Show, which was scheduled for Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, were announced Monday.

ShowSpan, the exhibition producer, says it hopes to resume operations in February 2021 after the previously scheduled auto show, which would have taken place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7.

“Our primary concern is doing everything we can to protect the health and wellbeing of the greater community, and to ensure a safe environment for our exhibitors, vendors, patrons and staff,” said ShowSpan show producer Mike Wilbraham in a statement. “Although we hate to cancel these shows, it is the right decision given the current circumstances.”

ShowSpan puts on 14 shows each year. Producers say the rest of 2021’s scheduled shows are expected to take place.

Online:

ShowSpan.com