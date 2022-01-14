Several W. MI districts closed Friday due to staffing shortages, illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several school districts in West Michigan were closed Friday due to staffing shortages and illness.
Five school districts were closed Friday: Belding Area Schools, Chippewa Hills Schools, Harper Creek Community Schools, Martin Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools.
Belding Area Schools Superintendent Brent Noskey said he plans on students returning to class Monday.
Chippewa Hills Schools will be closed Friday with plans to return Tuesday.
The plans for the other districts are unknown.
Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Harrison Park Elementary and Wayland Union High School were closed earlier this week due to rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Students at both schools are expected to return to in-person learning Tuesday.