Several school districts extend Thanksgiving break amid COVID-19 spike

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan school districts have decided to extend Thanksgiving break due to illnesses and staffing shortages.

Several school districts, including Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools, Muskegon Public Schools and Wyoming Public Schools, are canceling classes Monday and Tuesday to give students the entire week of Thanksgiving off.

The extension gives students nine days away from the classroom. Superintendents say the extra days off will provide an opportunity to clean school buildings and break for students and staff to get healthy.

In recent weeks, many districts in West Michigan have seen an increase in illnesses which have resulted in attendance issues and staff shortages.

On Tuesday, Spectrum Health officials said the Grand Rapids-based health system had 367 COVID-19-positive patients in its hospitals, the most it has had all through the pandemic. After months of seeing a slow increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials say this past week has seen a dramatic spike.