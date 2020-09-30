More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 11 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed an additional 1,054 cases of the virus.

The numbers from the state released Wednesday bring the total number of deaths to 6,762 and the total number of cases to 124,687 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs in Michigan on Tuesday tested 29,527 samples for the virus and 952 came back positive, a rate of 3.22%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two timeframes do not match up precisely.

Kent County added 115 cases for a total of 9,368 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained changed at 173.

In Ottawa County, which was seeing a spike in cases connected to Grand Valley State University but where numbers have been better recently, there were 34 more cases. The county has now had 3,361 total cases and 61 deaths.

Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties each recorded one more death for totals of 93 and 70, respectively. Kalamazoo County has had 2,466 cases and Muskegon County 1,492 cases.

Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, saw 110 more cases for a total of 32,950 since the start of the outbreak and two more deaths for a total of 2,817. Oakland County has had 16,717 cases (55 more than the previous day) and 1,154 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 14,250 cases (95 more) and 976 deaths (one more).

The rate of new cases in Michigan has remained mostly unchanged for some time — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase — and the seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately. Hospitalization numbers remain low, though they have jumped by more than 100 in recent days. The numbers of deaths each day are also low.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday extended Michigan’s state of emergency for the pandemic through Oct. 27, though she has also promised we are now within “a matter of months” before the emergency is lifted.

A Democrat, she is facing a lawsuit from Michigan Republicans for extending the emergency order unilaterally, without the state Legislature. Two courts have sided with her and the case is now in the hands of the Michigan Supreme Court.