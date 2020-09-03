10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 685 more cases in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 10 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 685 additional cases, the latest data from the state shows.

The 10 deaths in Thursday’s daily update included nine discovered in a check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported to the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been checking those vital records multiple times each week for months.

The total number of deaths in Michigan is now 6,519 and there have been 104,395 cases since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

On Wednesday, labs tested 32,307 samples for the virus and 977 came back positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.02%.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there were three more deaths for a total of 2,754 and 98 more cases confirmed for a total of 29,708 since the outbreak began. Oakland County has had 14,673 cases (60 more than the day previous) and 1,126 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 12,568 cases 95 more) and 942 deaths (two more).

Kent County saw one more death for a total of 165 and confirmed 45 more cases for a total of 7,870 since March.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Wednesday that the rate of new cases per million people per day — a key metric the state is tracking — had been declining over the past week.

The statewide percentage of positive tests daily has also been on the decline. Public health officials would like to see it consistently below 3% to indicate community spread is controlled, and it is nearing that.

The number of deaths each day remains low and hospitals remain well within capacity.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that gyms could reopen Sept. 9, nearly six months after they were ordered to close. She also said organized sports could resume, though her office advised against it. Movie theaters must remain closed for now.