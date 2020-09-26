State: More than 95,000 considered recovered from coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan estimates 95,051 people infected with coronavirus since March have recovered.

The figure, updated once weekly on Saturdays, includes people who are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms.

Also Saturday, the state said it had added 15 deaths to the tally of those associated with coronavirus. Eleven of them were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that weren’t reported to the state. Those checks have been happening routinely each week for months.

The state also confirmed 901 more cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to 121,427.

In all, 6,723 deaths have been linked to the illness.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 40,937 samples for the virus and 1,192 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests for the day was 2.91%.

Related Content Movie theaters, bowling alleys may reopen statewide in 2 weeks

Michigan’s cases have remained on a statistical plateau for weeks. Hospitalization numbers remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down in recent days. It is now 2.95%, lower than the 3% threshold authorities have been looking for to show community spread is controlled.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has hit hardest, there were four more deaths, bringing the total to 2,810. An additional 105 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 32,610 in the last six months. Oakland County has had 16,492 cases (85 more than the previous day) and 1,150 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 13,935 cases (74 more) and 973 deaths (one more).

Kent County confirmed 83 more cases for a total of 9,048 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 172.

In Ottawa County, where Grand Valley State University Allendale campus students have been told to stay in place to help get an outbreak under control, there were 32 more cases. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 61.

Montcalm and Newaygo counties each recorded one more death for totals of six and two, respectively. Montcalm County has had 287 confirmed cases and Newaygo County 347.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced that movie theaters, performance venues, bowling alleys and several other types of businesses could reopen statewide Oct. 9 after having been closed for nearly seven months. Capacity limits will be in effect and masks will be required.

She also strengthened her order for masks in schools, requiring rather than recommending them for kindergarten through fifth grade effective Oct. 5.

There will not be a release of new coronavirus data from the state Sunday. Instead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now posting both Saturday and Sunday numbers in its Monday update.