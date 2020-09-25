929 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March has surpassed 120,000.

The Friday update from the state said there were 929 more cases confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 120,526.

Eight more deaths linked to the virus were also recorded, bringing that total to 6,708.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization numbers, which as of Friday’s update were well below 400.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there was one more death for a total of 2,806. Ninety-nine more cases were confirmed for a total of 32,505 since the outbreak began.

In neighboring Oakland County. the number of deaths was revised down by two to 1,147. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes shifted between jurisdictions. The county added 71 cases for a total of 16,407 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Macomb County has had 13,861 cases (70 more than the previous day) and 972 deaths (two more).

There was one additional death in Kent County, bringing its total to 172, and 79 additional confirmed cases for a total of 8,965 since the outbreak began.

Barry County also recorded an additional death for a total of four. It has has 263 cases.

In Ottawa County, where Grand Valley State University Allendale campus students have been told to stay in place to help get an outbreak under control, there were 38 more cases. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 61.