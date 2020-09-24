982 coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another 982 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, according to the latest state data, while the tally of associate deaths rose by eight.

Six of the eight deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. The state as been running those checks routinely each week for months.

The figures released Thursday afternoon bring the total number of cases in the state to 119,597 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the number of deaths to 6,700.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 37,348 samples for the virus and 1,119 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests for the day was 3%.

==Check back soon for more data.==

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were four more deaths for a total of 2,805 and 190 more confirmed cases for a total of 32,406 since the outbreak began. Oakland County has had 16,336 confirmed cases (94 more than the previous day) and 1,149 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 13,791 cases (91 more) and 970 deaths (three more).

Kalamazoo County recorded one more death for a total of 90. It has had 2,254 cases since March.

Ottawa County, which is working to slow an outbreak among Grand Valley State University students, added 39 cases for a total of 3,177 since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 61.

Kent County confirmed 73 more cases for a total of 8,886 since the outbreak started. The number of deaths stood at 171.

The number of deaths in Muskegon County was revised down by one. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes shifted between jurisdictions. It has had a total of 69 deaths and 1,421 confirmed cases.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.