More than 700 new coronavirus cases confirmed in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 705 more cases of coronavirus, the latest state data shows, and 12 more deaths have been linked to it.

The figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of cases to 118,615 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of related deaths to 6,692.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 32,578 samples for the virus and 942 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once.

The percentage of positive tests for the day was 2.89%. The seven-day average of that rate remains slightly higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

Five of the newest deaths were in Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest with 2,801 now dead. The county also confirmed 95 additional cases for a total of 32,216 since March. Oakland County has had 16,242 cases (47 more than the previous day) and 1,147 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,700 cases (54 more) and 967 deaths (no change).

Ottawa County, which is working to slow an outbreak among Grand Valley State University students, added 45 cases for a total of 3,138 since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 61.

Kent County confirmed 68 more cases for a total of 8,813 since the outbreak started. The number of deaths stood at 171.

Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties each saw one more death for totals of 89 and 70, respectively. Kalamazoo County has had 2,223 confirmed cases and Muskegon County 1,411.