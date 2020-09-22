More than 500 more coronavirus cases in Michigan, 15 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 504 coronavirus cases and recorded 15 more related deaths, the latest state data shows.

The deaths include three discovered as public health officials checked death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported. The state has been running those checks routinely each week for months.

In all, 117,910 people in Michigan have been infected by the virus since it was first detected in the state in March and 6,680 deaths have been linked to it.

The update comes the same day that the U.S. officially passed 200,000 deaths associated with the virus.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been the worst, there were four more deaths for a total of 2,796. Seventy more cases were confirmed for a total of 32,121 since March. Oakland County has had 16,194 cases (32 more than the previous day) and 1,146 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,646 cases (39 more) and 967 deaths (three more).

Ottawa County, which is working to slow an outbreak among Grand Valley State University students, added 26 cases for a total of 3,096 since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 61.

Kent County confirmed 55 more cases for a total of 8,745 since the outbreak started. The number of deaths stood at 171.

Barry and Branch counties each recorded one more death for totals of three and five, respectively. Barry County has had 255 cases and Branch County 528.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 19,565 samples for the virus and 664 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.39%. The seven-day average of that rate remains higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. The state on Tuesday launched a new Neighborhood Testing Site in Benton Harbor. Free tests will be available at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at 1105 E. Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

There are also some one-day testing events coming up in West Michigan:

Allegan: Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, 3255 122nd St.

Holland: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 5-8 p.m., D&W Fresh Market, 50 Douglas Ave.

Holland: Friday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holland Fire Station #2, 12169 James St.

Sturgis: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2-6 p.m., Maple Crest Plaza, 1555 E. Chicago Road

There are also testing options at pharmacies, hospitals and county health departments around the state. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

Grant Public Schools says it won’t have busing Wednesday through Friday because of concerns about possible exposure. In a Facebook post, the superintendent said no one had tested positive as of Tuesday but that some people on the buses were not feeling well, so the district is moving proactively. Plans for next week will be released later this week.