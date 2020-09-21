More than 1,500 coronavirus cases confirmed over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded 12 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 1,536 new cases over the weekend — an average of 768 each day, the latest state data shows.

The data released Monday, which includes cases and deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, brings the total number of deaths to 6,665 and the total number of cases to 117,406 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

In Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, there were four more deaths over the weekend for a total of 2,792. An additional 228 cases were confirmed for a total of 32,051 since the start of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 16,162 cases (198 more since Friday) and 1,145 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,607 cases (147 more) and 964 deaths (one more).

Ottawa County added 69 cases over the two days for a total of 3,070 since the start of the outbreak. Many of the recent cases have been among Grand Valley State University students, who were ordered last week to stay home whenever possible for 14 days to help get the outbreak under control.

Ottawa County also saw one more death for a total of 61.

There was also an additional death in Calhoun County, where 44 fatalities have now been linked to the virus. In all, there have been 1,096 cases.

Kent County confirmed 118 cases over the weekend for a total of 8,690 in the past six months. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 171.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 22,100 samples for the virus and 601 came back positive, which works out to 2.72%. On Sunday, 30,002 samples were tested and 860 were positive, a rate of 2.87%.

The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because some people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of that positivity rate is been above 3% for weeks. They would like to see it below 3%, where it was for much of June, as a sign that community spread is under control.

Statewide, the number of new cases per million people per day remains on a plateau. The numbers of deaths each day are low, as are hospitalization figures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

In Kent County, health officials say the number of people getting tested for the virus at county clinics has recently dropped off by about 300 tests per week. Officials said they’re worried people have heard it’s difficult to get an appointment or that it takes too long to get results, so they’re not even looking for a test.

But right now, you can often get tested right away and results are coming back in as little as 24 hours, whereas the turnaround time for results was as long as 10 days in July.

“We want people to know that testing is free, quick, easy and available,” Kent County Health Department Community Clinical Services Division Director Christopher Bendekgey said in a statement. “…It’s vital that we continue to track and work to stop the spread of this disease in our community.”

You can go online to the health department’s website or call 616.632.7200 to set up an appointment at the department’s Fuller, South Clinic or Baxter test sites. There’s also a partner testing site at LINC UP on Madison Avenue. To get an appointment there, visit NxGenMDx.com/covid-19-testing-mi.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday ordered the state’s two juvenile detention facilities — Bay Pines center in Escanaba and Shawono Center in Grayling — to institute testing protocols including:

Testing all new staff members.

Testing any workers who have COVID-19 symptoms or who had contact with someone who had the virus.

If someone at a facility tests positive, testing everyone there weekly until 14 days out from the last positive test.

Prisons, veterans homes and state-run psychiatric facilities all have the same rules.