Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

The 2:30 p.m. press conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and an unnamed business leader who will discuss a “significant investment” to help small businesses.

It’s possible the governor could also discuss whether she will allow any additional businesses, like gyms, to reopen after being closed for nearly six months. High school sports officials are also waiting on her decide whether soccer, volleyball and swimming competition may move forward.

Coronavirus has infected more than 103,000 people in Michigan since first detected in the state in March and been linked to the deaths of nearly 6,500 people. Updated data from the state will be released this afternoon.

State data shows the percentage of positive tests daily has declined in recent weeks, new cases have plateaued and the number of deaths each day remains low. Hospitals remain well within capacity.