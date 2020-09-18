695 more coronavirus cases in MI, 6 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s tally of deaths linked to coronavirus has risen by six and 695 additional cases have been confirmed, the latest data from the state shows.

The figures released Friday bring the total number of deaths to 6,638 and the total number of cases to 115,387 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

The state will release an update to its estimate of recoveries — that is, people who are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms — Saturday.

In Wayne County, the Michigan county hit hardest by the virus, the dead now number 2,784, two more than the previous day. An additional 79 cases were confirmed for a total of 31,778 in the last six months. Oakland County has had 15,933 cases (70 more than the previous day) and 1,142 related deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,420 cases (52 more) and 960 deaths. (one more)

Ottawa County added 52 cases for a total of 2,986 since the start of the outbreak. Many of the recent cases have been among Grand Valley State University students, who were ordered earlier this week to stay home whenever possible for the next two weeks to help quell the outbreak.

The number of deaths in Ottawa County remained unchanged at 60.

An additional 59 cases were confirmed in Kent County, which has now had 8,531 since the outbreak began. There have been 170 related deaths.

The number of deaths in Kalamazoo was revised down by one to 88. This has not been unusual as health officials double-check cases and some are moved to a different jurisdiction. It confirmed 27 more cases for a total of 2,135.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 33,534 samples for the virus and 1,044 came back positive. The number of positive tests and new cases do not match because people may be tested more than once.

The rate of positive tests was 3.11%. The seven-day average of that percentage has been higher recently than public health officials would like to see — they say a rate below 3% will show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day has been relatively steady for weeks.