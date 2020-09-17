Michigan records 829 more coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s tally of deaths linked to coronavirus has risen by nine and an additional 829 cases have been confirmed, the latest data from the state shows.

Of the nine deaths, five were discovered when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported to the state.

The data released Thursday afternoon bring the total number of virus-related deaths to 6,632 and the total number of cases to 114,692 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 33,234 samples for the virus and 983 came back positive. The number of positive tests and new cases do not match because people may be tested more than once.

The rate of positive tests was 2.96%. The seven-day average of that percentage has been higher recently than public health officials would like to see — they say a rate below 3% will show community spread is controlled.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there were two more deaths for a total of 2,782 and 132 more cases were confirmed for a total of 13,699 since March. Oakland County has had 15,863 cases (83 more than the previous day) and 1,141 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,368 cases (46 more) and 959 deaths (one more).

Ottawa County added 45 cases for a total of 2,934 since the start of the outbreak. On Wednesday, county health department officials told Grand Valley State University to stay in place for two weeks as it attempts to quell a coronavirus outbreak within the campus community.

Also in Ottawa County, the number of COVID-19-related deaths was revised down by two to 60. This has not been uncommon as health officials double-check cases and sometimes move them between jurisdictions.

Kent County confirmed 62 more cases for a total of 8,472 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 170.

Also in West Michigan, Kalamazoo, Mecosta and Montcalm counties each recorded one more death:

Kalamazoo: 89 total deaths, 2,108 total cases.

Mecosta: Three total deaths, 164 total cases.

Montcalm: Five total deaths, 252 total cases.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day has been relatively steady since early July.