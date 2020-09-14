State names schools with COVID-19 outbreaks as some near MSU ordered to isolate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service has started releasing the names of schools were coronavirus outbreaks have been identified, including Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University.

There are also outbreaks at the University of Michigan, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Michigan Technological University, Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Hope College in Holland and Davenport University near Grand Rapids, among others.

Among the newest outbreaks was the one at MSU, where 203 students have been infected with the virus.

Also Monday, the Ingham County Health Department reported a more than 50% increase in cases since Aug. 24 and a rise in positive tests from 2% to 5%. It said the majority of all cases were MSU students.

As a result, county health officials on Monday ordered the people who live at 30 large houses in East Lansing to isolate for two weeks. Of those, 23 are fraternity or sorority houses and seven are rental houses.

“I do not take this lightly, but there is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University (MSU) and it is quickly becoming a crisis,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in a statement. “The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming. I am disheartened to add that this outbreak is being fueled in part by a lack of cooperation and compliance from some MSU students, many residing in the properties now under mandatory quarantine. We must contain COVID-19 cases; however, within the MSU community we have been unable to do so with comprehensive contact tracing so other means of disease containment are necessary.”

Ingham County health officials had previously recommended self-isolation. On Monday, they made it mandatory. Violators could face jail time and fines.

But the largest outbreak at a university by far is at GVSU, where 438 students have tested positive for the virus.

Adrian College has more than 200 cases, Michigan nearly 80, Ferris State 28 and Eastern 19. Both Hope and Calvin have 11 cases. Michigan Tech is tracking its outbreaks broken down by Greek housing. In all, about 35 students have been affected.

MDHHS’s list, which includes K-12 schools, colleges and universities, will be updated weekly on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked by place or time outside a household.

In West Michigan, K-12 schools where outbreaks have been identified did not have more than two cases. Statewide, the largest outbreak at a K-12 school was six.

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun emphasized that if a school is named on the list, local health departments are already investigating the outbreak and contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

“Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education,” she said in a statement.

STATEWIDE TRENDS

MDHHS says its Monday update on statewide data will be late due to technical difficulties. It did not provide the precise nature of those difficulties.

The state is now combining case and death data from Saturdays and Sundays into a single report published Mondays.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased slightly in recent weeks.

However, the seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests has crept up recently, reaching 3.7% as of Thursday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map lists data. Public health officials want it to be below 3% as an indication that community spread is under control.

By all metrics, however, the state of Michigan’s outbreak now is much better than it was at its peak in the spring. In an effort to keep the virus under control, the state is launching a $5 million PSA campaign to urge people to wear masks, which officials have said is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep the virus from spreading.

You should also wash your hands frequently and maintain a 6-foot distance from others whenever possible. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested.