Six months since MI’s first coronavirus cases, 1,313 more confirmed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Thursday confirmed 1,313 more cases of coronavirus as the percentage of positive tests rose above 4% for the first time in about three weeks.

Thursday marked six months to the day since the virus was first detected in Michigan on March 10. In that time, the state has seen 110,832 confirmed cases, the data released Friday shows.

Labs in Michigan on Thursday tested 35,995 samples for the virus and 1,531 came back positive. The number of positive tests and the number of new cases is not the same because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 4.25%.

The seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests, now at about 3.56%, has been on the rise recently. Public health officials would like to see it below 3% to indicate that community spread is controlled.

The daily increase is the largest since April 24, when 1,350 new cases were announced. It’s important to note that daily testing has increased significantly since then, so the percentage of positive tests has dropped significantly. On the day in April that produced the 1,350 cases, Michigan labs tested fewer than 10,000 samples and the positivity percentage was nearly 14%.

Friday’s update in state data also listed nine more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,578.

The numbers of deaths each day remain low, as do statewide hospitalization figures. The number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased slightly in recent weeks.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, confirmed an additional 225 cases for a total of 31,065 since the start of the outbreak and two more deaths for a total of 2,771. Oakland County has had 15,495 cases (297 more than the previous day) and 1,134 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 13,108 cases (81 more) and 953 deaths (two more).

Sixty-eight more cases were confirmed in Kent County, which has now had 8,206 cases since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths stood unchanged at 168.

Kalamazoo County confirmed 28 more cases Thursday for a total of 1,965. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 88. Meanwhile, Western Michigan University Intercollegiate Athletics says it has paused practice after nine students playing four different sports tested positive for the virus. It said practice won’t resume until more is known about the severity of the outbreak.

The state’s estimate of how many have recovered from COVID-19 — that is, how many remain alive 30 days after developing symptoms — will be updated Saturday.

TESTING

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. The Ottawa County Health Department is providing several free drive-up testing sessions in the coming weeks:

People who wish to get tested don’t need an appointment, but should bring identification that includes their name and address.

Staring Monday, SpartanNash is offering free drive-thru testing at a few more stores, including three more Family Fare shops in Battle Creek, Hastings and Paw Paw.

The list of SpartanNash stores in West Michigan where free testing is available:

You do need an appointment to get tested at a SpartanNash store.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is funding the testing.