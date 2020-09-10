924 more coronavirus cases in MI, 17 more related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 17 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 924 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The deaths announced Thursday include nine discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state. The state has been conducting those checks regularly for months.

The newest figures bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan to 6,569 and the total number of confirmed cases to 109,519 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

Labs in Michigan on Wednesday tested 33,085 samples for the virus and 1,013 came back positive. The numbers of positive tests and new cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.06%.

The seven-day average for the positivity rate has crept up slightly in recent days. As of Monday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map website lists data, it was 3.4%. Health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is under control.

Eleven of the newest deaths were in Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus with 2,769 now dead. It also confirmed 222 more cases for a total of 30,840 since the start of the outbreak. Oakland County has had 15,198 confirmed cases (75 more than the previous day) and 1,131 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,027 cases (80 more) and 951 deaths (six more).

An additional 55 cases were confirmed in Kent County, bringing its total to 8,138 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 168.

There was also an additional death in Kalamazoo County, bringing the total there to 88. It confirmed 25 more cases for a total of 1,937.

At a press conference with the governor Thursday morning, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the top five places where outbreaks have been happening are nursing homes, manufacturing, health care, social gatherings and restaurants.

However, the number of outbreaks health officials have been monitoring has gone down. Khaldun said that as of Friday, there was 61 new outbreaks identified by local health officials. That’s 32 fewer outbreaks compared to the previous week, she said.

She said officials are monitoring 157 ongoing outbreaks throughout the state, which is 65 fewer than last week.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low and the number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased in recent weeks.