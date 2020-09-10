Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference this morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference to update the state’s response to coronavirus this morning.

The 10 a.m. press conference will stream live on woodtv.com. State officials said that various leaders from education, business, labor and workforce development will announce a “first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families.”

Also on hand will be Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Since it was first detected in Michigan in March, coronavirus has sickened more than 108,000 people and contributed to the deaths of more than 6,500. The latest data from the state will be released this afternoon.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low and the number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased in recent weeks. However, the seven-day average for the positivity rate has crept up slightly in recent days. As of Monday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map website lists data, it was 3.4%. Health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is under control.