U.S. senators from Michigan hold virtual town hall

Coronavirus

Democratic senators Gary Peters (left) and Debbie Stabenow. (File photos)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual town hall brought your questions about the response to coronavirus to Michigan’s U.S. senators Thursday evening.

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow took questions about virus testing, unemployment, health care and small businesses.

Several Detroit television stations partnered to produce the town hall. Devin Scillian, Carolyn Clifford and Huel Perkins, who are anchors at WDIV-TV, WXYZ-TV and WJBK-TV respectively, moderated.

In late March, a virtual town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was held at WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. To watch a replay of it, click here.

