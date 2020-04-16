Closings & Delays
Sen. Peters proposes pay increase for essential workers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is proposing legislation which would provide “hero pay” for essential workers. It would include health care workers to grocery store employees.

The proposal would give essential workers an additional $13 per hour as well as a $25,000 bonus.

Speaking to WILX, the NBC affiliate in Lansing, Peters said essential workers are risking their health, and because of that they should be compensated.

It would all be federally funded from March through December 2020. But many businesses are open and that’s one of the challenges in determining who would get the money.

“We’re still working on how you would define an essential worker and I think it’s clear those are essential jobs we need in order to keep our survival in place,” Peters told WILX.

His intentions are to pass the proposal in the next few weeks.

