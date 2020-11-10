Sen. Brinks calls for action in MI’s COVID-19 response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The senator representing Grand Rapids in Lansing wants to ensure COVID-19 remains top of mind for constituents.

Monday evening, Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, hosted a virtual town hall with Kent County Administrative Health Officer Dr. Adam London and Spectrum Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Russell Lampen.

“I do think it’s really important, as a state, we do everything within our power to control the spread of this disease and save lives,” Brinks told News 8 prior to the meeting.

The opportunity for people to ask questions directly to health experts comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike in West Michigan and nursing homes are faced with once again considering restrictions on loved ones visiting patients.

Here's the increase specific to Spectrum hospitals. Their facilities are nearly 9 times higher than where things stood less than two months ago and more than 3 times the health system's peak back in May. pic.twitter.com/4W2SqkYgrV — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) November 9, 2020

“There’s nothing that is more important right now than saving those lives, protecting people’s health and also therefore their well-being,” the senator said. “Not just health, but their incomes, right? Our economy, the ability to see our loved ones. There are some simple things that can be done for us to be able to do those things and maintain those freedoms to move about the community.”

Brinks emphasized the direct connection between maintaining the highest extent of normalcy and following health guidelines, like wearing a mask in crowded public spaces.

“As we head into the winter months, I think that’s going to be even more important and I’m really hopeful that people start to understand the connection between those two things,” she added.

The Democrat also hopes there’s more legislative action in Lansing to prove the statewide response should not project political division, referring to the state Supreme Court ruling that removed executive powers from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s playbook against the deadly virus.

“That means the legislature is playing a larger role and we need to step into that role,” Brinks said. “And so far, what we’ve seen in the Republican majority is nearly complete silence. It is the codification of some of her executive orders from before, but there has been no significant aggressive policy or plan promoted by them to keep COVID under control to keep people healthy, to save lives and to save our economy.”

Last week, Whitmer formally asked Senate Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to support a statewide mask mandate.

Previously, Shirkey has said he opposed one.

“I do encourage everyone to honor whatever policies individual businesses, organizations and schools establish,” the majority leader wrote at the beginning of October in a Tweet.

Brinks told News 8 she plans to push for more action in the fight against the virus during upcoming Senate sessions.