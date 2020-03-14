Schools open grab-and-go meal sites amid COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of school districts in West Michigan are opening up grab-and-go meal sites amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools are closed.

Below is a list of districts, times and locations. If you have information about a school or district that is not mentioned, please email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a URL linking to confirmed information.

COMSTOCK SCHOOLS:

Pre-packaged meals will be available at four sites, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The meal sites will open Tuesday, March 17 and run through Friday, April 3.

The meals, including breakfast and lunch, are available to anyone 18 and under in Kalamazoo County and anyone 26 and under with special needs in the education program. Although distribution will only take place on weekdays, Friday distribution will include meals for Saturday and Sunday.

Locations:

Comstock High School in the bus loop

Compass High School in the front loop off Gull Road

Celery Street Park in Comstock Township

Pavilion Estates near the back of the park by the pavilion

Anyone with questions should email Holly Wait at waith@comstockps.org.

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Grand Rapids Public Schools will open four sites beginning Monday, March 16 with an additional three opening on Tuesday, March 17. The sites will be open for meal pickup Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals, which will be a combination of breakfast and lunch, are available for those 18 and under and are not limited to Grand Rapids Public Schools students.

Sites opening Monday, March 16:

Campau Commons: 821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Creston Plaza Apartments: 1080 Creston Plaza NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

New Faith Temple: 1701 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

San Juan Diego Academy: 1650 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Sites opening Tuesday, March 17:

Hope Academy: 240 Brown St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Ottawa Hills High School: 2055 Rosewood SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Sibley Elementary: 943 Sibley St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Schools will open on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for staff and parents or guardians to pick up personal belongings.

Anyone who has questions about GRPS’ closure can call 616.301.1111 or email communications@grps.org.