School nurses to play role in reopening classrooms

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — When students return to class, school nurses will play a big role.

In the Holland area, schools are already getting ready to start the year with in-person learning, and school nurses say they are preparing.

“I just feel like if it were my child, I’d feel pretty good about it,” said Hendrina Cupery, school nurse manager at Holland Hospital. “The challenge is just trying to keep everybody calm, and our nurses are the face of that.”

Typically, when a student is sick, they go straight to the nurse’s office. But now, they’ll operate more like traditional doctor’s offices to minimize exposure.

“We’re going to make sure that staff calls the office or the school nurse before they send the kids down,” she said.

Eleven nurses oversee 26 schools in Allegan and Ottawa counties. They’ll be following the guidance of the health department and the state’s road map.

“We’re going to isolate those kids. We’re going to make sure those parents get called, picked up and we’re going to follow the guidance to the letter as far as what they need to do from there,” Cupery said.

Holland Christian Schools will be the first to reopen with in-person learning Monday, and staff expects most students to be back in class. It will be the first test for school nurses.

“Are we going to be perfect? No, we’re going to have missteps just like everybody, and we’re going to get through it,” she said. “But we’re going to do it collaboratively, and that’s one thing that we at Holland Hospital school nurse group do very well with school districts that we serve.”