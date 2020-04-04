School, apparel company team up for ‘health care heroes’ wear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan school is teaming up with a Grand Rapids clothing store in hopes of giving back to health care workers during in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.

Forest Hills Central High School and RadCo Apparel are selling T-shirts and hoodies that read: “We’re in this Together” and “Thank you Healthcare Heroes.”

Shirts cost $20 and hoodies are $30. With each sale, the group is donating an N-95 mask to Metro Health, Spectrum Health or Mercy Health.

Between Forest Hills Central and RadCo, they’ll be able to donate more than 1,300 masks and say they hope to increase that number even more.

“I see the T-shirt as an emblem of our support and our gratitude for these health care heroes and the people who are out on the front lines,” said Brad Anderson, a teacher at Forest Hills Central High School. “When this hits the next month, we want them to know that we’re in their corner, even though we’re staying at home.”

The partnering groups say the goal of their efforts is to support health care heroes in multiple ways, and know that the community want to help — but may not know how to.

“This is an opportunity to go online, which we’re always on our phone nowadays, click a link, buy a T-shirt, buy a mask, and know that with that purchase, our community of health care heroes and our medical workers are going to be directly impacted in a positive way,” said Mark Radlinski, the owner of RadCo Apparel.

Shipping is free for the T-shirts and while the sale is scheduled to end on Sunday, the organizers are looking to extend it.

More information can be found online at radco-healthcareheroes.itemorder.com.

