Number of Michigan coronavirus cases reaches 33

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The number of cases of coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 33, state officials said Saturday.

That’s eight more than the state had confirmed Friday. All of the newest cases are in southeast Michigan. One of them, notably, is in a Macomb County man with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

The new cases include:

An Oakland County man with history of domestic travel.

An Oakland County man with unknown travel history.

An Oakland County woman with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

A Macomb County man with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

A Monroe County woman with history of domestic travel.

A Wayne County woman with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

A Washtenaw County woman with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Michigan officials instituted several actions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, including banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

The easiest and most effective things you can do to is to frequently wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, cough into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Health officials also stressed you should stay home when you’re sick. When in public, you should avoid shaking hands or standing too close to others.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, you may not want to go directly to the emergency room so as to limit the spread of the illness. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit before going in.

Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is offering free telescreenings for coronavirus for anyone in the state, and drive-up appointment-only testing at a Michigan Street facility.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: